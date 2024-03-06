Cracking Easter planned for families at Walesby Forest

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Walesby Forest is a not-for-profit organisation that has been welcoming visitors from across the Midlands and further afield since 1938, offering bespoke and inclusive outdoor experiences to suit adventurers of all ages.

Its grounds have played host to a number of events over the years, with Forest Fest UK attracting Scouts and Guides from across the world for the UK’s largest Scouting event of 2023.

Back for its fourth year, the Easter Activities Weekend has become a must-visit event for families across Nottinghamshire looking to keep their children entertained during the bank holiday weekend.

From 29th March - 1st April inclusive the centre will be welcoming residents from the surrounding areas to take part in over 30 on-site activities suitable for over 4’s - including outdoor climbing, water sports, and for the under 4’s a craft tent suitable for all and the opportunity to explore its historic woodland for an Easter egg hunt. Our normal activity programme will also be available for the remainder of the school Easter holiday.

To ensure that the outdoor activities take place in a safe, low-pressure environment, a friendly and experienced team of dedicated instructors will be on-hand throughout the weekend.

Guy Laurie, CEO of Walesby Forest, is looking forward to welcoming visitors to its first public event of the year and seeing the positive impact the weekend will have on families and the local community.

“I think it’s safe to say that we’re all ready for Spring. This winter has been another challenging time for many across the country and we’re all longing for longer, brighter days so we can enjoy the great outdoors once again,”

“Over the years we’ve been lucky enough to welcome thousands of visitors to our leafy grove, with Scouts, Guides, schools and the wonderful general public being amongst the faces we regularly see,”

Guy continues, “We’re proud that our activity weekends and events have the power to bring the local community together, whilst boosting the local economy by encouraging visitors from further afield to explore one of the most historic forests in the UK,”

“Our team is incredibly excited to welcome friends old and new to Walesby this Easter and with many of the activities suitable for visitors of all abilities and physical needs, there’s sure to be an adventure waiting to be discovered for everyone.”