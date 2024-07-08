Community film screening to raise funds for Ukraine

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

First-hand accounts of the lives of Ukrainians that exiled to Nottingham duringthe Second-World War are the focus of a special film screening by CEE Nottsat Mansfield Central Library to take place on Saturday 13 July. The event willbe followed by a Cook for Ukraine fundraiser, giving guests and members ofthe public the chance to sample Ukrainian delicacies

Thanks to support from Historic England’s Everyday Heritage grant programme, CEE Notts is organizing a film screening as a part of the Capturing Shadows project, which aims to preserve and celebrate memories of Nottinghamshire’s Central and Eastern European community from past and present.

The film "Community in Exile" is the work of Leo Jurkiw, a long-standing member of the Association of Ukrainians in Great Britain, and explores displacement, conflict, and repression. The testimonies in the film are representative of the experiences of Central and Eastern European communities who settled in the UK after 1945.

Leo produced the documentary with members of the Nottingham Ukrainian community and the University of Nottingham, using oral history interviews conducted by himself. Leo will be at the screening to give an introduction to the film.

Mansfield Ukrainian Social Club circa 1960

Liam Skillen, Project Manager, CEE Notts, said: We are really proud to be supporting Ukraine; both the people here in Britain and those facing hardships back home. We hope our event will shine a light on the current conflict and devastation, as well as raise some much needed funds to support those in need.

Directly after the event, CEE Notts will host a Cook for Ukraine fundraiser at the First Art shop in Four Seasons Shopping Centre, where the public are invited to try tasty Ukrainian treats and experience an array of Ukrainian art made by international and local artists. All money raised will be donated to UNICEF UK.

Anna Fedenko, Project Assistant, CEE Notts, added: This project reveals, unknown to many people, parts of British history and today's reality, which can help create more connections and understanding. Having a chance to present it to the public is very appreciated by our community.

Historic England celebrates working class histories and seeks to explore untold stories and celebrate the people and places at the heart of our history.