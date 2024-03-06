Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

‘Aspiring DILF’ (written and performed by Sam Lake and directed by Edinburgh Comedy Award Nominee Lauren Pattison) was among the best reviewed comedy shows of the 2023 Edinburgh Festival Fringe where he was described as “A certified comic star” by The Wee Review and “funny and zeitgeisty” in The List magazine.

With the rise of formerly beloved male celebs becoming toxic ”why aren’t men men anymore?” commentators on low-quality “anti-woke” news outlets and podcasts, Sam has become scared of the man he could become in the future. To combat this fragile masculinity, he’s embarking on a mission to ensure he becomes what he believes to be the last respectable form of a man: The Daddy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sam presents a hilarious show about the positive role models in his life that taught him to be a good guy. Who in his life has that BDE (Big Daddy Energy)? Is it Claire, absolute hun, office manager and Sam’s work bestie? Or should he be taking tips from his friend’s 11 year old son? Join him on his journey to Daddy-dom, as he chats about Furbies, Butlins & reveals some scandalous interactions with a rugby team.

Sam Lake

Sam Lake is a stand-up comedian, writer and presenter. Sam quickly made a name for himself on the comedy circuit, being named winner of the Leicester Square Theatre New Comedian of the Year, Hastings Fringe Newcomer of the Year and South Coast Comedian of the Year, a finalist in 2Northdown’s New Act of the Year and being nominated for the BBC New Comedy Award. He regularly performs in the biggest comedy clubs around the UK. in 2022, his debut hour Cake garnered rave reviews, and was recorded as a special at Monkey Barrel Comedy, released in July.

Sam has recently starred in Dave’s The Comedy Guide to Life and All4’s The Joy of Missing Out with Tom Allen. His writing has been featured on Mock The Week (BBC 2), Breaking The News (BBC Radio Scotland) and Newsjack (BBC Radio 4 extra). He’s also the host of the podcast I’ve Had a Rosé, Let’s Talk About Feelings.