College salons to host summer wellness event

It may be the end of the academic year, but students from West Nottinghamshire College’s beauty therapy programme are gearing up to return to the salons for a day designed for the public’s wellbeing.

The summer wellness day, which will take place in the college’s Revive salons at the Derby Road campus, will provide an opportunity for people to relax, rejuvenate and enjoy a range of holistic treatments on Saturday 19 July.

From 10am to 4pm, adult learners from the Level 2 Complementary Therapy course, will be providing a range of treatments, to ensure that they are keeping up-to-date with their skills before the new academic year and to practice their event management skills.

Guests can enjoy a back, neck and shoulder massage for £12, full body massage for £15, an aromatherapy back, neck and shoulder massage for £14, an aromatherapy full body massage for £18 and a reflexology treatment for £14.

Massage and reflexology are treatments being offered at the summer wellness day

Beauty therapy programme area lead Kim Flanagan said: “We’ve had a lot of interest in our previous wellness days at the college, and we wanted to provide something enjoyable for clients during the summer months, while supporting our students’ educational journeys.”

To book on to the wellness day, people should contact the Revive reception on 01623 413615 or email [email protected] or [email protected] to secure your place. Spaces will be limited so people are advised to book early to avoid disappointment.