Christmas more affordable at Belvoir Castle with first of its kind family saver booking system

Belvoir Castle at Christmas

The more people in your party, the more money you will save, thanks to an innovative new family saver booking system, launched by Belvoir Castle in the heart of the East Midlands – in time for its spectacular Christmas opening.

Designed to make visits more affordable and inclusive for families of all shapes and sizes this Christmas this first-of-its-kind system will allow visitors to book together and save together — whether that family includes grandparents, carers, aunts, uncles, or friends.

The new booking platform forms part of Belvoir Castle’s ongoing commitment to inclusion and accessibility, ensuring that everyone can experience the magic of the Regency Castle and its grounds at affordable prices. By allowing groups to combine their tickets under a single “family” booking, visitors will automatically unlock tailored savings, no matter how their household is made up.

Designer of the new system, Jacob Hartwell, digital manager at Belvoir Castle said: "The Family Saver is all about pushing boundaries and modernising how heritage destinations connect with visitors. Using the latest tech and our custom-built booking journey, we’ve created a smarter, more flexible way for families and friends to plan their visit — one that fits real life, not outdated models. It’s about making Belvoir Castle more accessible, relevant, and dynamic than ever before. This is where tradition meets innovation — and I’m incredibly proud to have developed it."

Belvoir Castle’s State Dining Room at Christmas

The system will debut for Belvoir Castle’s A Magical Night Before Christmas experience, taking place from 29 November to 30 December, making it easier than ever to plan a festive day out filled with twinkling lights, seasonal treats, and magical Castle experiences.

Following its Christmas launch, a full rollout of the new booking platform is planned for 2026, covering general admission tickets to the Castle, its grounds, the Adventure Playground and the newly opened Animal Park.

Highlights include a 20ft tall Christmas tree named ‘The Wishing Tree’ on display in the Guard Room, on which anyone is invited to hang a decoration bearing their very own Christmas wish, a heartfelt message to loved ones, hopes for the season, or dreams for the year ahead. Through the festive period there will be Christmas carols sung by local school choirs and groups, performed on the special stage installed in The Ballroom.

A magical Santa’s Grotto will sit pride of place in The Old Kitchen. Every day in December, Santa Claus and a selection of very mischievous elves will add some Christmas sparkle to the experience as little ones reveal their wish list to the man in the red velvet coat and receive a gift from Santa.

The Duchess of Rutland said: "This Christmas we wanted to do something special, this discount is our way of saying thank you to all our visitors. We look forward to welcoming everyone to the Castle to experience and enjoy A Magical Night Before Christmas."

For more information or to book your Christmas visit, please visit belvoircastle.com/christmas