Chris Miggells Piano Extravaganza at Four Seasons Shopping Centre this Weekend 18th/19th

Pianist and Composer Chris Miggells to Enchant Audiences and Invite Local Participation at Four Seasons Shopping Centre This Weekend.

This weekend, music enthusiasts from Mansfield and beyond are in for a treat as local pianist and composer Chris performs inside the Four Seasons Shopping Centre to bring music to local people and invite everyone to discover the piano.

Piano Music Extravaganza at Four Seasons Shopping Centre

Chris Miggells pianist and composer

Hailing from Boughton, a village near Mansfield, Chris Miggells brings his unique blend of classical mastery and modern flair to captivate audiences of all ages. With a repertoire spanning from timeless classics to original compositions inspired by the tapestry of life in Mansfield and his travels across the world, Chris promises a musical experience that will resonate with every listener.

In addition to his performances, Chris invites local people to discover the joy of music first-hand as the piano, generously provided by local piano company Sherwood Phoenix, will be accessible and open to the public to play throughout the event.

Whether you're a seasoned pianist or just starting your musical journey, come and explore the magic of the piano in the welcoming atmosphere of Four Seasons Shopping Centre this weekend.

Chris Miggells playing piano

"I'm thrilled to share my passion for piano music with the community that has supported me throughout my musical journey," said Chris Miggells, local pianist and composer.

Don't miss this opportunity to immerse yourself in the joy of playing piano at Four Seasons Shopping Centre this weekend.

Whether you're a lifelong fan of piano music or simply looking for a delightful weekend outing, this event promises to be a highlight of the local cultural calendar.

Additionally, Chris is currently working towards his special concert at Mansfield Palace Theatre which will take place on Friday 12th July 2024.

Details of the event:

Dates: Saturday 18th and Sunday 19th

Time: 11:00AM-4:00PM

Location: Four Seasons Shopping Centre, Mansfield, Nottinghamshire