Celebrate the area's blue light services with discounted tickets to Sundown

Sundown Adventureland’s second ‘Services Weekend’ of the year returns across 14th, 15th, 21st and 22nd of September.

To honour the area’s hard-working professionals working in the military, police, fire brigade, NHS, RNLI and other qualifying blue light services, personnel can purchase tickets to the landmark attraction for £10, saving more than 50% on the normal ticketed price.

The nostalgic and magical park for the under 10s is encouraging families to spend quality time together, even once the summer holidays are over.

With over 30 rides, play parks and attractions to entertain families of all shapes and sizes, guests can drive a jungle-themed 4x4 mini jeep around a track, wind your way through Sundown countryside on the ‘Tractor Ride’ and see what you can spot, or visit Lollipoppet Castle, a liquorice themed fairytale castle that smells of liquorice and sweets.

Children enjoying Sundown Adventureland

Debs Griffin, director at Sundown Adventureland, said: “We’re committed to providing fun for all families, particularly when those parents provide so much to our local community as they head out to work. The Services Weekend is always extremely popular, especially at a time when people are counting the pennies, so we’re pleased to offer an opportunity to spend quality time with their family and create lasting memories.

“We recommend pre-booking in advance to ensure your ticket for some of our busiest weekends of the year.”

To fuel hungry tummies for a day of exploring and imagination, Sundown Adventureland has several food and drink outlets including Pumpkin Patch Cafe and Crash Landings, the ultimate indoor soft play, which serves breakfast rolls and lunches. Guests are also welcome to bring their own picnics to eat inside the Four Seasons Arena, whilst they meet Sundown’s legendary characters.

Sundown Adventureland’s Services Weekends offer is valid across Saturday 14th September, Sunday 15th September, Saturday 21st September and Sunday 22nd September. The park is open from 10am to 5pm and individuals will need to show proof of profession on arrival.

Monkey Mayhem Driving School at Sundown Adventureland

To book tickets please visit: www.sundownadventureland.co.uk/events/services-weekends/

Tickets are £24 for adults or children over 90cm, with children under 90cm going free.

Please note that the discount can’t be used in conjunction with any other offer.