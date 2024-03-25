Carlton male voice choir's first concert in Nottingham of 2024

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

In order to get their season off to a cracking start, they have turned back the clock in terms of the price of a night out – tickets are just £1 plus booking fee.

Ian Watts, Carlton's Musical Director, said “What a fabulous way to kick start our Nottingham performances in 2024. We hope the £1.00 ticket offer will see us welcome back regular supporters and attract a new audience too. Done well, like Carlton do it, an evening of male voice singing is thrilling entertainment. With similar groups doing well on TV talent shows, why not see and hear just how great this is, live. And at £1.00 a ticket, what's not to like?”

Male voice choirs started in the 20th Century but many, like Carlton, have been up-dated for the 21st Century. Carlton has a modern look and sings up-to-date music, such as “It's All About You” and “Viva La Vida,” as well as timeless classics and songs written for the group by Nottingham composer David Machell.

If you've not seen and heard a male voice choir live, now is the ideal opportunity to try it out. Be prepared to be amazed and delighted: all for just £1.00.

The concert is at 7.30 pm on Saturday 6th April 2024 at St Paul's, Mansfield Road, Daybrook, Nottingham. NG5 6BH. Tickets (for £1.00 plus a small booking fee) are only available on-line at Two Choir Concert Tickets, Sat 6 Apr 2024 at 19:30 | Eventbrite Tickets have understandably been selling well given the price so don't miss out on this special offer and buy yours to-day.