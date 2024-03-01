Calendar Girls: Reveal a little more

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

So, who do I have here then? Erm… Oh I’m Ruth and that’s Cora.

Starting with you Ruth, give me the hot gossip, what's it like living in Yorkshire? What do you get up to? Well,I enjoy reading a good book, listening to “The Archers” and going for a nice long walk in the dales.

Sounds... exciting. Do you work? No, it’s my Eddie that goes out to work. I just look after him and the house and bake apple pies when Marie asks me to for the WI. This week I’ve baked 4.

Jan Hodgetts (Jessie), Paula McCrory (Cora), Rachel Fletcher (Ruth) and Suzy Jane (Celia)

Quite an achievement Ruth, well done. And how long have you and Eddie been together? Well we went to school together so I’ve known him since I was 13, although in fairness we didn’t start going out until we were both 16.

That’s a long time to be with one person isn’t it? What’s the key to keeping a relationship alive for so long? I think, well it is a long time yes but when you love someone it doesn’t feel like years. And my Eddie’s joined a gym, he’s trying a new fitness regime. He goes for body tone several times a week, I might see it working soon. Then I have my WI meetings for socialising with my friends, so I think it’s perhaps the space we allow each other that keeps the bond between the two of us so strong. My Eddie always says "absence makes the heart grow fonder"...

Why is Knappley WI special to you Ruth? That’s where my friends are. I sometimes enjoy the interesting speakers that Marie arranges to come each month too, although I can’t quite remember all the interesting facts, my mind wanders and I start thinking how to do the themed model for next month’s craft display or what costume to make for the Spring Village Fete fancy dress competition.

Any exciting plans with the WI this year? Oh yes at Knappley WI we’re doing a Victorian theme at the Chistmas Market, I can’t wait. I’ve got a dress to wear, made it myself and an old school bell to clang hear ye - hear ye! Marie asked Cora to arrange a few carols for us to all sing as well didn’t she Cora?

Introducing Rod Harper

Cora do you want to tell us about that? Well I haven’t really thought that far ahead to be honest. I’m sure I’ll think of something, my head is absolutely full of music.

What’s your favourite style of music? I, well, I enjoy playing the piano anywhere, anytime, any style. But sometimes having a rounded taste in music can be dangerous, I once played a jazz piece at a funeral.

Why did you do that? Well I was playing the planned hymn and then I suddenly looked down at Ruby and next thing I knew I was playing a torch song from 1933. I don’t think the family were too impressed.

Is Ruby you’re oldest child? She’s my only child. I’m a single mother. So yeah I stopped at just the one. That was enough for me.

Jessie... Start knitting!

Does Ruby take after you, at all? Oh no, she’s not like me. I’m sure she’d say was adopted if it was possibly true. I reckon she’s quite a bit like her dad actually.

Oh, so you knew the father then? Yes! You sound like Ruby. I didn’t sleep around with every Tom Dick and Harry you know. I was very fond of her dad actually. Which is a good thing because she looks, as well as acts like him too. Ruby likes to travel and explore like he did, she’s in France at the moment. They’ve got a lot more freedom these days than when I was her age. I grew up in a vicarage, what with my dad being vicar.

As a vicar’s daughter you must have travelled to where his ministry took him, what was your favourite location and why? Leeds. I’ve never moved out of Yorkshire actually. Dad’s work has always been here. I stayed at home until I went to live in Leeds for University and that’s where I met Ruby’s Dad, we started a band together. But he, well my dad didn’t see eye to eye with him and we, Ruby and I, ended up back here in Knappley and I think he possibly went back to America.

Have you thought about trying to track him down and get back in touch with him? Oh we have tried, both of us but no luck. He was a great musician, I was hoping I might see him in the news one day as part of a band aid concert or musical scandal or something, but nothing yet. We keep hoping.

Cora and Ruth

Well thanks for you time. I’m sure we’ll get chance to catch up again soon, maybe with some of the other ladies of Knappley as well. Ruth would you like to say anything else?

No? Yes? … Oh yeah come see Calendar Girls at Mansfield Palace Theatre this April. Visit the box office for tickets or use their online booking system and get yourself a good seat.