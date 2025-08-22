Bus stops & beauty spots in Mansfield - attractions you can reach without a car this summer
From fascinating museums to a touch of retail therapy, some of the East Midlands’ most stunning spots are just a bus ride away. Whether you're planning a budget-friendly adventure, going green or simply fancy a smoother way to travel, Stagecoach has rounded up a range of incredible destinations you can reach, with nothing more than a contactless card and a sense of adventure.
Around Mansfield
-- Jump like nobody's watching at i-Jump Trampoline Park, on 11 or 12. With lots of different sessions to enjoy, there's plenty of fun for the whole family.
-- Keep knocking down the pins at Mansfield Superbowl, hop on service 1 or it’s walking distance from the bus station.
-- Enjoy a day of family fun at Robin Hoods Wheelgate Family Theme Park, get there on service 28 or 29.
-- Get up close to a wide variety of friendly animals at White Post Farm! Service 28 or 29.
Around Gainsborough
-- Gym and swim? Try North Lincolnshire's largest facility at The Pods in Scunthorpe. Jump on board InterConnect 100.
-- Cleethorpes Coast Light Railway offers a relaxing four-mile return journey along the Coast the whole family will enjoy.
-- Join in the fun at Force 10 Paintball, accessible on the 98 from Gainsborough.
Around Grimsby
-- Learn all about Grimsby's fascinating maritime history at the Fishing Heritage Centre, only a short walk from the centre.
-- For future skating stars Grimsby Ice Rink is only a short ride on service 4, 5 or 6. Jump on board and enjoy some family time.
-- Check out the 700m outdoor circuit at Chequered Flag Karting in Holton Le Clay. Catch InterConnect 51 to Louth.
Around Hull
-- St Stephen's is one of Hull's most popular shopping destinations. Located right next to the Interchange, the centre offers your favourite brands and guarantees a stylish shopping experience.
-- Kingswood Park has so much to do, shopping, bowling or grabbing a bite to eat. Get there on service 5 or 6.
-- Join in on Guided Walks of Hull's fascinating Old Town. Get 50p off ticket price between 1st April and 31st October. T&C's
-- Catch a film at Vue Cinema, just a short walk from Hull Interchange. Or why not catch a play at Hull Truck Theatre, next door to the Interchange?
-- For bowling and laser quest, the Superbowl has it covered! You can walk from the Interchange or hop on service 1.
Around Lincoln
-- Visit the world-class facility at the International Bomber Command Centre on service 2. Get 10% off entry with a valid bus ticket. T&C's
-- City Tour is the perfect way to explore Lincoln. Choose from 9 different stops through the city for the perfect hop-on hop-off journey.
-- Lincoln's Cathedral and Castle are a walk up Steep Hill from the bus station or a short ride on service 7, 8, 10 or 12.
-- Think you have what it takes to escape? Find out at Deliverance Escape Rooms, a short walk from the bus station.
Around Retford
-- Discover 800 years of history at Rufford Abbey on Sherwood Arrow. A perfect day out for the family.
-- Make a splash in the Lagoons or Cut the Ice in the Ice Caps at Doncaster Dome. Get there on service 29 from Retford.
-- Let battle commence at Urban Paintball Bassetlaw – take the Sherwood Arrow, 27, 29, 43 or 95.
-- Take a trip to Sherwood Forest and visit Sherwood RSPB cafe. Travel on Sherwood Arrow.
Around Skegness
-- Spend the day exploring the amazing Lincolnshire Wildlife Park and get 10% off entry with a bus ticket. T&C's
-- Ride service 1 to Anchor Lane to meet the animals at Hardy's Animal Farm for a fun family day out.
-- Check out a live show at the East Coast's premier entertainment venue, The Embassy Theatre. Get there on service 1 or 59.
-- Service 1 can take you to Fantasy Island for Europe's largest seven-day market and rides for all ages
-- Come and meet the Seasiders, there's 11 of our fun-loving open toppers to find! They can take you to all the attractions!
-- Whether you're looking to entertain the kids or go bowling The Pier has it all. Service 1 or 59 can take you there.
Around Worksop
-- Book at Bawtry Paintball Fields and get some fantastic offers, including 50% off activities. View full T&C's. Jump on services 21, 25, 29, 98 or 99.
-- Fly through the trees at Go Ape, part of some of the fun Sherwood Pines has to offer. Start the fun on the Sherwood Arrow.
-- Visit Creswell Crags on service 209. Get free entry to the prehistoric archaeology exhibition, plus 10% off in the cafe with a bus ticket. T&Cs
-- Laser Labyrinth is only a short trip on service 4 or the Sherwood Arrow.
-- Chesterfield is a beautiful town with lots to experience, not forgetting the unique and interesting spire. Simply jump on board service 77.
Dave Skepper, Commercial Director of Stagecoach East Midlands, said: “We know how precious family time is, especially during the Summer. And we know how important it is for families to make the most of their holidays without spending a fortune.
“That is why we have worked hard to ensure our services are affordable, accessible and ready for adventure. Our services are designed to help families make memories together - comfortably, affordably, and sustainably.”
Plan your route, and discover more accessible destinations throughout the East Midlands, by visiting Stagecoach’s website.