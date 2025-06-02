Brookhill Hall Classic Car and Bike Show on Sunday 15th June
Brookhill Hall will be hosting a display of classic cars and Bikes at its annual Classic Car and Bike show on Sunday, 15th June.
The 17th century country house, once a royal hunting lodge in Pinxton, will open its gardens to motoring enthusiasts once again for its 5th year.
With Live music, great food stalls, an informal concours plus much more its a great day out for day trippers or enthusiasts.
Prebooked tickets are £6.00 (plus booking fee) or £7.50 on the gate. Children under the age of 12 admission is free. Classic cars can still be booked in at www.brookhillhall.com