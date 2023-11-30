One of the area’s oldest surviving Brass Bands is partnering with a local Mansfield Church to provide an evening of festive music, singalong carols and Christmas cheer.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

St John’s Church Mansfield will host Whitwell Brass Band for a Christmas Concert for all ages on Saturday 16th December at 6.30pm.

Formed in 1867, Whitwell Brass Band is one of the area's oldest Brass Bands built for and by the local people with a rich heritage in mining and working communities which is still upheld to this day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Following recent outings at The National Brass Band Area Contests and Bolsover Festival of Brass, the band are eager to reach new people, bring music to new places and provide live music to everyone.

The Concert Information

Jared Harding, Band Chairman had this to say:

"As a Mansfield man, born and bred, I think it's so important that people of all ages have the opportunity to experience sitting in front of a large, live band. I learnt to play music in Mansfield thanks to the various organisations, schools and set ups that existed at the time. These days, there are not as many opportunities and we feel a sense of duty to try and change that. We would love to see some new and old faces as we celebrate Christmas in the heart of Mansfield"

On Saturday 16th December 2023, the band are bringing Christmas to the heart of Mansfield with their Festive Celebration concert. With a programme that includes impressive themed medleys, to audience participation and carol singing, all ages are welcome to enjoy this Christmas Concert together.

Tickets are available from St John's Church Office, St John's Centre. Phone: 01623 642338