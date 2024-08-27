Brand new ITV Gameshow is looking for contestants from Mansfield to take part
The makers of Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy are now casting for a brand new ITV gameshow.
Whisper North TV are looking for pairs of contestants to take part in a brand new parlour gameshow, involving pairs being teamed up with a celebrity in pursuit of a cash prize. Pairs can consist of any relation. We're keen to hear from couples, friends or colleagues!
Filming will take place between the 7th - 10th November, and you must be available on one of these dates.
Applicants must be 18 or over and a current legal resident of the UK.
To apply, go to - https://eu.castitreach.com/ag/whisper/itvgameshow/welcome.html
Please note, applications close on the 25th October, 2024.
Best of luck!
