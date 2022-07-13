TV couple Richard and Judy reveal their pick of summer books

Judy Finnigan and Richard Madeley still run their book club which was launched when they presented a TV morning magazine programme

Their recommendations have launched careers and cemented other – and introduced their fellows to some cracking reads.

If your are wondering what to read next or what is ‘hot’ this summer, check out their website.

Kicking off the six-strong summer list is Liane Moriarty’s Apple’s Never Fall, a thriller exploring marriage, siblings and family secrets.

Next up is A Slow Fire Burning by The Girl On the Train author Hawkins. Three women connected by one brutal crime are determined to right the wrongs done to them.

“I loved this novel from page one. The fire burns slowly, but it finally erupts and explodes in death,” said Judy.

Also making this season’s book club with his new title, Never, is Follett, author of the Kingsbridge series of books.

Richard said: “Never is an extraordinarily well-timed work … a timely and gripping read."

Clarke’s novel One of the Girls, the story of six young women arrive on a beautiful Greek island – one of whom will not leave alive.

Rose Tremain’s historical thriller Lily also makes the list. It is the story of a newborn baby girl abandoned one wild winter’s night in a London park.

Concluding the Summer Book Club collection is How To Kill Your Best Friend by Lexie Elliott.