Tinpot: New book celebrates Mansfield Town's forgotten history

Tinpot is the story of football's lost tournaments: the strange and forgotten competitions that sparked into life before disappearing forever.

The FA Cup and Football League are the oldest competitions of their kind in the world. They are the survivors - the bright ideas that quickly caught on. Yet, behind these successes lie countless failed experiments. But they still have their stories to tell.