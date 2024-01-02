Sherwood Forest has a new hero

Everyone knows Robin Hood - the hotshot with his bow, But he had a little brother which, perhaps, you didn’t know. Whilst Robin was the wonder kid with skill and charm and looks, His quiet brother, Ronnie, liked science, maths and books. This is the story of Robin Hood's little brother, Ronnie.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The two boys couldn't be more different, but they love each other to bits and want each other to succeed. If only they could find a way to combine their talents and become an unstoppable team?...

Henry Sowter has always loved the folklore tale of Robin Hood and his merry men.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Then, one day in August 2019, a thought crossed his mind; what if Robin had been helped along the way to achieve his fame and status? Perhaps he had a younger brother who was equally brilliant and gifted, but in a quieter and more bookish sort of way? A younger brother whose cleverness and quiet dedication played a crucial role in his older brother's fame and success...

Ronnie Hood is available from Amazon in hardback, paperback and eBook formats

Henry came to realise that for every successful front person (whether they be a sportsperson, an artist, a business person, a singer...) there are numerous unsung heroes who have played an essential part in the famous person's success. Henry wanted to write a book to shine a bit of light on to those people and give them some of the recognition they deserve.

Henry chose to write a rhyming children’s picture book aimed at 4 to 8-year-olds. He wanted to remain true to the character of Robin Hood and present him in a very positive, thoughtful and kind way even though the focus of this book is very much on Robin's younger brother, Ronnie Hood.

The book is now available to buy in hardback, paperback and eBook formats.