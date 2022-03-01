Mansfield author Michael Elliott, who has published three novels.

Michael Elliott, 51, was thrilled with the response to his first ‘meet the author’ session, which was held in front of an enthusiastic audience at The Brown Cow pub in Mansfield last month.

Now he has organised a second one at Kirkby Library on Saturday March 12 at 10 am when he will give a talk and host a question-and-answer session.

Michael, who writes under the name of M J Elliott, will also be signing all three of his books, which will be for sale after making a big impression among Mansfield and Ashfield readers.

"The feedback has been extremely positive,” said Michael, who lives with his wife of 27 years, Debbie, and has two children and three grandchildren.

"In fact, I have been blown away by the reception I have had for all three books.

"I am only a very small fish in a very large pond. But I have had some fantastic reviews, including five-star ones on Amazon.

"The talk at Kirkby Library will be all about me, my life, the publishing process and, of course, the books.”

It has always been Michael’s ambition to write, but he only took the plunge two years ago when tempted into a radical lifestyle change during the first Covid-19 lockdown.

Prompted by encouragement from Debbie, he was brave enough to leave his long-time, nine-to-five job and write his debut novel, ‘The Wrong Man’, a gritty crime thriller set in Mansfield.

His third and latest release, ‘New Blood’, is a sequel, picking up where his first novel left off. In between the two, he also penned ‘A Bitter Pill’, which is a tense psychological thriller about a woman in an abusive marriage and the trials and tribulations she goes through.

Because ‘New Blood’ and ‘The Wrong Man’ are set in the Mansfield district, many readers identify with Michael’s characters and writing style.

One Amazon reviewer posted: “I live in the area where the story is based, and that made the books totally immersive.”

Busy Michael also runs a successful part-time business as a non-religious funeral celebrant.