Local veteran becomes author

By Nick SchofieldContributor
Published 27th Jun 2024, 09:45 BST
Local veteran who recently left the Army has now become an author. Nick Schofield recently left the Army to pursue a second career in the health and fitness industry and study a PhD in biomechanics. Nick is currently a Strength and Conditioning Coach at Sanctuary Fitness and Conditioning in Mansfield, Nottinghamshire. He noticed a common theme when speaking to members that they struggled to control their diet and lose weight. He decided to create an ebook first to help members, but then decided to help inform more people and had the book published.

Nick has educated himself over the last 17 years with health and fitness qualifications whilst serving in the military. He has noticed during his time educating himself, that there seems to be a lot of mis-information in the health and fitness industry and getting the basics right is probably the best option.

Nick created an eBook for his members but eventually decided to have it published. The book covers the basics of nutrition, explaining macronutrients and their role, explains hydration and calorie counting for weigh loss. The book also includes over 35 high protein meal ideas that support a healthy balanced diet.

Nick stated "getting the basics right is important, do not complicate things and ensure that your diet is sustainable, being consistent is key".

Nick Schofield at Sanctuary Fitness and ConditioningNick Schofield at Sanctuary Fitness and Conditioning
Nick is currently studying a PhD in biomechanics, investigating links to lower limb injuries in the military population. He also works as a Strength and Conditioning Coach at Sanctuary Fitness and Conditioning in Mansfield, Nottinghamshire. He conducts classes to improve strength, aerobic and anaerobic conditioning and helps members change their body composition.

The personalised classes at Sanctuary, offer a whole system approach with nutrition, strength and conditioning with regular check ins with a coach.

His book Calorie Command: A Practical Guide to Nutrition and weight loss is currently on sale on Amazon amzn.eu/d/09CorZLY

