Local author tackles Climate Change
Sophie Wragg, founder of Be Your Best Version has celebrated the release of her new book ‘Sustainable Business: uncover the benefits of embracing environmental and social responsibility’.
Sophie is passionate about helping businesses and people see the benefits of embracing environmental responsibility, she said:
“So often we hear the downsides of becoming greener, it can be a very one-sided conversation. No one ever really talks about the benefits and opportunities that becoming greener and more climate friendly can offer.
"There are huge opportunities and I want to help businesses, especially micro and small businesses, to really seize those benefits. It can be tough to run a business and these opportunities can make a huge difference to the profitability and resilience of an organisation.”
The book tackles the business world’s approach to climate change and supports UK businesses to cut emissions and reach net zero.
It is the result of months of dedication, helping businesses to calculate their carbon footprint, develop targets and action plans to reduce their impact and explore the opportunities of embracing greener ways of working.
Sophie said: “I am passionate about addressing climate change. My aim is to support businesses of all sizes to make a difference by making small changes that will protect our planet.
"My book ‘Sustainable Business’ condenses all the information a business needs to make positive changes into an easy-to-understand guide and is the first of its kind.”
The book was officially launched at an event held at the Mansfield Innovation Centre and attended by members of the local business community.
David Smith Innovation Director at Mansfield Innovation Centre said: “Sophie has worked so hard to bring this book to fruition. Her knowledge of the sustainability agenda is immense, and this book is a fantastic guide for all businesses to take control of their drive towards net zero”.
Sustainable Business: uncover the benefits of embracing environmental and social responsibility by Sophie Wragg is published by Authors and Co (£10.99) and is available to buy at Amazon.