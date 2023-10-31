Inspire Nottinghamshire Libraries launch new book to inspire early years children

The Little Creatives Book, packed with 25 fun art activities for early years children, is now available to borrow from all 60 Inspire Libraries across Nottinghamshire.

Between 2018 – 2023, Inspire: Culture, Learning and Libraries, supported by Arts Council England National Portfolio Organisation funding, developed an exciting cultural programme called Little Creatives, aimed at introducing early years children to new experiences with practicing artists. The Little Creatives Book is the result of all the research, development and hard work put into the project over the last 5 years.

The book has been inspired by the work of five local artists: Dawn Taylor, Elaine Winter, Chris Lewis-Jones, Michelle Reader, and Mandy Bray, and draws on their experiences while delivering playful, Little Creatives workshops for under 5s in libraries and community venues across Nottinghamshire.

Designed by Mooli and illustrated by Nottinghamshire-based Illustrator Helena Tyce, the Little Creatives Book is packed with 25 fun activities for families to do at home and brings together the areas of learning that are important in the early years with creative play, imagination and the exploration of new materials. Each activity supports the Early Years Foundation Stage areas of learning and development and behaviour patterns (schemas).

The Little Creatives book stands on a table for easy use. Parents and children can explore the activities side-by-side.

Families can visit any Inspire Library in Nottinghamshire to borrow the Little Creatives book for free.

Peter Gaw, Chief Executive Officer of Inspire said:” The book supports our mission to inspire learning and creativity from an early age. We encourage all Nottinghamshire families to borrow a copy from their local library and unlock their child's inner artist”.

Further information about the book can be found at https://www.inspireculture.org.uk/arts-culture/community/little-creatives/the-little-creatives-book/.