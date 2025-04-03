Bookings flood in to visit planet Earth in Mansfield

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Hundreds of people have booked in to visit planet earth in Mansfield at Easter as the town’s Palace Theatre prepares to welcome a globe-trotting art installation.

Gaia - a breath-taking six-metre replica of Earth by world renowned artist Luke Jerram will be suspended above the stage at the theatre for a week from Easter Saturday 19 April.

Free viewings open on World Earth Day on Tuesday 22 April until Sunday 27 April. But people are advised to book early if they want a preferred time to view the sculpture as pre-booked tickets on some days are now sold out.

Visitors will still be able to walk up on the day to gain entry but may have to wait if the venue reaches capacity.

Gaia, The Earth

Audiences attending ticketed events at the theatre will be able to see the stunning sculpture from Saturday 19 April.

Named after the Greek goddess of life, the giant floating globe aims to delight, amaze, and inspire respect for the only planet in the universe that we can all call home.

Luke Jerram said: “The Gaia Earth artwork was made to communicate a sense of the fragility of our planet. We urgently need to wake up and change our behaviour. Society needs to quickly make the changes necessary to prevent run away Climate Change.

“For our entire human existence, we have been gazing up at the moon and projecting all our hopes, dreams and wishes up there. Whereas for the Earth, it was only in 1968 through NASA’s Earthrise photo, that humanity was able to see our planet for the first time, as a blue marble of life, floating in the blackness of space.

“I wanted to make the artwork seem as authentic and realistic as possible to give the public the opportunity to see how our planet looks from space. For most people, this will be their most intimate, personal and closest encounter they will ever have with the whole of our planet.”

Visitors will be able to enjoy free immersive audio soundscapes through headphones in the Balcony to complement the subtly lit visual spectacle. Along with a thought-provoking looped film to watch called Overview Effect in the theatre foyer. It is named after the feeling of awe for the planet that astronauts often experience along with a profound understanding of the interconnection of all life, and a renewed sense of responsibility for taking care of the environment.

David Evans, Assistant Director for Health, Communities and Insight, added: “Bringing events such as this to Mansfield is all part of our ambition to make the district a Destination.

“To see sculptures and installations of this kind, you may find yourself going out of district and even paying for the experience. We are so pleased we can bring something of this scale to Mansfield free of charge for residents thanks to our funding partnership with Arts Council England.

“I would encourage anyone looking for something to do in the Easter holidays to book your slot now, as we are running low on space. Don’t take our word for it; come along and see it yourself!”

The exhibition has been made possible thanks to funding from Arts Council England as part of the council’s status as a National Portfolio Organisation and from the Government’s Town’s Fund allocation as part of the Destination Mansfield campaign.

Admission Times

Tuesday 22 April: 3pm to 9pm (Low availability)

3pm to 9pm (Low availability) Wednesday 23 April : 3pm to 9pm

: 3pm to 9pm Thursday 24 April: 3pm to 9pm

3pm to 9pm Friday 25 April: 1pm - 5pm (Low availability)

1pm - 5pm (Low availability) Saturday 26 April: 10am – 1pm (Pre-booked slots SOLD OUT) – walk up spaces only

10am – 1pm (Pre-booked slots SOLD OUT) – walk up spaces only Sunday 27 April: 1pm – 4pm (Pre-booked slots SOLD OUT) – walk up spaces only

Admission is free with pre-bookable timed slots available at www.mansfield.gov.uk/palacetheatre/gaia. Visitors can also gain entry on the door on the day.