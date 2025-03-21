Bonington Gallery celebrates Nottingham’s 1980s fashion scene in a new exhibition
In the wake of Beeston-born Sir Paul Smith’s rise from a modest Byard Lane store in 1974 to international acclaim in London, Paris, and Tokyo, Nottingham became a hub for young talent. Many of these up-and-coming designers were graduates of ‘Trent Poly’ (now Nottingham Trent University), including the distinctive brands G-Force, Olto (now One BC), Cocky’s Shed, and Vaughan & Franks.
Fuelled by raw talent, a DIY ethos, and affordable rents, these brands broke away from the mainstream, opening shops, creating collections, and fostering a creative network. During this time Nottingham even had its own alternative style magazines, Despatch, Relay and Débris, offering everything from fashion shoots with local and international designers and vibrant photo montages of nights out at The Garage to insider guides on the city’s offbeat shops. Designers including Olto and G-Force had their own shops, G-Force’s Hockley shop with its distinctive sculptural front was featured in World of Interiors magazine.
As part of the exhibition, Bonington Gallery has launched an open call for any material, photos, magazines and
garments relating to Nottingham’s fashion scene in the 1980s. Materials will directly contribute to the exhibition.
The contributions will initially form an evolving noticeboard in the exhibition and if permitted become part of an archive that aims to preserve and highlight a pivotal moment in the city’s cultural history.