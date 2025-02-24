Board Game Café’s – Asmodee newest venture into the community begins in Nottingham

Asmodee, the UK’s leading distributor of board, tabletop and trading card games, announces an exciting new initiative working with board games cafés across the UK – bringing games to the people and it is starting right on your doorstep, at The Dice Cup on Mansfield Road on March 1.

Who better to do this than Asmodee UK, with over 40 years in the board game industry and home to major titles such as Dobble, CATAN, Bananagrams, Star Wars™: Unlimited Trading Card Game and The Pokémon Trading Card Game.

The initiative has been designed to bring board game fans closer to their local board game cafes! It is all about encouraging them to visit, explore amazing games, and find new favourites to enjoy or purchase and take home.

For all those participating, the initiative is simply all about connecting, having fun, and supporting local cafes.

Free gift from Asmodee

Molly Bowles: Assistant Brand Manager – Hobby & Independent added: “We’ve developed our Board Game Cafe initiative with a goal of encouraging local communities to engage with board game cafes.

"By providing these cafés with tailored support for events, and fantastic games, we aim to help foster deeper connections and create spaces where people can come together, build relationships, and most importantly have fun. We’re excited for this initiative to arrive in Nottingham.”

All events will kick-off in late February and run through March and the wish it that they become a regular seasonal event so board game fans can see new releases, join quick play competitions, take part in games demonstrations and so much more.

The events will feature Asmodee’s key new releases such Azul Duel, Lord of the Rings Fellowship of the Rings: Trick Taking, Happy Mochi and Superstore 3000.

Exciting free gifts of exclusive Hobby Next expansions for Azul Duel and Lord of the Rings – Trick Taking for everyone that comes along and takes part!

An incredible sixty board game cafes have signed up to the events stretching from Scotland, across England and into Wales and they just can’t wait to get started.

For further information and to check participating cafes please visit the website.