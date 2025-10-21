Big Top magic comes to Woodborough Green Garden Centre this Christmas

By Cassie King
Contributor
Published 21st Oct 2025, 09:13 BST
Updated 21st Oct 2025, 09:16 BST
YourWorld: how to submit your stories straight to our newsrooms
This December, Christmas at Woodborough Green Garden Centre will be bigger, brighter, and more magical than ever as the sparkle of the season meets the excitement of the circus.

From Saturday, December 13 to Saturday, January 4, Russell’s International Circus will take centre stage with a breathtaking 45-minute performance every day except Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Year’s Day.

Most Popular

This special festive edition of their award-winning show is packed with mesmerising aerial displays, jaw-dropping stunts, world-class comedy, and plenty of Christmas sparkle to get everyone into the festive spirit. The circus promises an unforgettable experience for the whole family, voted Britain's Best Circus for six consecutive years.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Tickets are just £8.99 each, with children under 18 months going free (sitting on an adult’s lap). Seating is limited inside the big top, so booking early is recommended to avoid missing out.

Big Top magic comes to Woodborough Green Garden Centre this Christmasplaceholder image
Big Top magic comes to Woodborough Green Garden Centre this Christmas

Show Dates: December 13 – January 4

Performance Length: Approximately 45 minutes

To book, please visit the Woodborough Green events page on the British Garden Centres website: https://www.britishgardencentres.com/events/russells-international-circus-at-woodborough-green-garden-centre/

Libby Stubbs, Events Manager at British Garden Centres, said: “Christmas is such a magical time, and having Russell’s International Circus here at Woodborough Green makes it even more special. It’s something the whole family can enjoy together.

"Whether it’s part of a family day out to the garden centre or a magical treat with friends, Russell’s International Circus promises Big Top magic with a Christmas twist.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

In addition to the circus, Woodborough Green Garden Centre offers the perfect family day out this Christmas. Visitors can explore Santa's grotto for those who have been well-behaved this year, have Christmas dinner or Festive Afternoon Tea in the restaurant, or look around the Christmas store selling a variety of gifts, including crafts, homeware, and fashion for men, women, and children.

Related topics:TicketsBritain
News you can trust since 1952
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice