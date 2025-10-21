Big Top magic comes to Woodborough Green Garden Centre this Christmas

This December, Christmas at Woodborough Green Garden Centre will be bigger, brighter, and more magical than ever as the sparkle of the season meets the excitement of the circus.

From Saturday, December 13 to Saturday, January 4, Russell’s International Circus will take centre stage with a breathtaking 45-minute performance every day except Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Year’s Day.

This special festive edition of their award-winning show is packed with mesmerising aerial displays, jaw-dropping stunts, world-class comedy, and plenty of Christmas sparkle to get everyone into the festive spirit. The circus promises an unforgettable experience for the whole family, voted Britain's Best Circus for six consecutive years.

Tickets are just £8.99 each, with children under 18 months going free (sitting on an adult’s lap). Seating is limited inside the big top, so booking early is recommended to avoid missing out.

Show Dates: December 13 – January 4

Performance Length: Approximately 45 minutes

To book, please visit the Woodborough Green events page on the British Garden Centres website: https://www.britishgardencentres.com/events/russells-international-circus-at-woodborough-green-garden-centre/

Libby Stubbs, Events Manager at British Garden Centres, said: “Christmas is such a magical time, and having Russell’s International Circus here at Woodborough Green makes it even more special. It’s something the whole family can enjoy together.

"Whether it’s part of a family day out to the garden centre or a magical treat with friends, Russell’s International Circus promises Big Top magic with a Christmas twist.”

In addition to the circus, Woodborough Green Garden Centre offers the perfect family day out this Christmas. Visitors can explore Santa's grotto for those who have been well-behaved this year, have Christmas dinner or Festive Afternoon Tea in the restaurant, or look around the Christmas store selling a variety of gifts, including crafts, homeware, and fashion for men, women, and children.