Big Open Weekend of free activities returns to Mansfield leisure centres

More Leisure Community Trust (MCLT) has announced the return of its Big Open Weekend, offering two days of free fitness taster sessions, classes, events and more for the whole family to enjoy on October 5th and 6th.

The weekend will have special offers and free children’s activities such as junior football, junior zumba and free family fun sessions. Visitors can also expect complimentary swimming all weekend, plus a bring a friend to the gym for free promotion.

The four centres taking part over the two days are: Oak Tree Leisure Centre, Water Meadows Swimming & Fitness Complex, Rebecca Adlington Swimming Centre and Warsop Health Hub.

Matt Hancock, Contract Manager for MCLT, said:

Swimming sessions for children

“We love the Big Open Weekend as it allows us to give back to our community with free sessions suitable for all ages and abilities.

“We feel incredibly privileged to operate the facilities in Mansfield and look forward to seeing as many of you for free activities very soon!

“To see what’s on offer and to book activities, visit our website. We look forward to welcoming you this weekend!”

Portfolio Holder for Environment and Leisure, Councillor Andy Burgin, said:

“This is a perfect opportunity for our residents to come down and see what fantastic facilities are on their doorstep, free of charge. Keeping fit and healthy is important not just for physical wellbeing but mental wellbeing too.

“I hope everyone will take up the chance to make the most of discounted sport, fitness and fun activities for the whole family to enjoy.”

To find the centre nearest to you, so you can start planning your Big Open Weekend, please visit the trust’s website: www.mansfieldleisure.com