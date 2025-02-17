Rock Legend Bev Bevan is set to perform at The Diamond Live Music Venue on Sunday, March 2, 2025. The former ELO, The Move, and Black Sabbath musician will take to the stage with the band Quill, featuring renowned vocalist Joy Strachan Brain, for what promises to be a memorable evening of live music.

Rock Legend Bev Bevan Set to Perform in Sutton-in-Ashfield, with a Special Exhibition at Sherwood Phoenix

Music fans in Sutton-in-Ashfield are in for a treat as legendary drummer Bev Bevan is set to perform at The Diamond Live Music Venue on Sunday, March 2, 2025. The former ELO, The Move, and Black Sabbath musician will take to the stage with the band Quill, featuring renowned vocalist Joy Strachan Brain, for what promises to be a memorable evening of live music.

With a career spanning six decades and over 50 million album sales, Bevan remains one of the most influential drummers in rock history. The setlist will include classic hits such as "Blackberry Way," "Flowers in the Rain," "Telephone Line," and "Don’t Bring Me Down," offering audiences a chance to relive some of the most iconic songs of the last 50 years.

Bev Bevan ELO, Black Sabbath, The Move with his band Quill

The concert will also feature tracks from Quill’s latest album, "Midland Beat," a tribute to the Midlands' rich musical legacy. The album includes songs from legendary local artists such as Duran Duran, The Moody Blues, Black Sabbath, Ocean Colour Scene, Slade, and Steve Winwood, celebrating the region’s impact on the global music scene.

In addition to the performance, fans will also have a rare opportunity to view a special exhibition of Bev Bevan’s drum collection at Sherwood Phoenix Pianos in Mansfield, Nottinghamshire. The exhibition, which is free to the public throughout half-term, will allow visitors to get up close with the drum kits used by Bevan during his time with some of rock’s most iconic bands.

Sherwood Phoenix, known for its extensive collection of musical instruments, has invited music enthusiasts of all ages to visit and explore these rare pieces of music history. The exhibition aims to give fans a deeper appreciation of Bevan’s influence on rock and roll and inspire future generations of musicians.

Bevan’s return to the stage is expected to draw fans from across the region, eager to see one of Britain’s most celebrated drummers in action. Tickets for the show are priced at £14 and are available via The Diamond's website.

Gig info

For those looking to extend the experience beyond the concert, the Sherwood Phoenix exhibition offers a unique chance to step into the world of a true rock legend making this half-term a special one for music lovers of all ages.

Event Details:

Date: Sunday, March 2, 2025

Doors Open: 2:00 PM