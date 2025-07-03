Belvoir sets sail for a summer at sea

Belvoir Castle (near Grantham) is encouraging families to ‘seas’ the day for a special summertime activity at its one-of-a-kind adventure playground, open to visitors all through the school holidays.

From 15th July to 31st August, the Belvoir-at-Sea Playground Trail asks little explorers to deep dive into an adventure and find the enchanted treasures that have vanished without a trace and may be lost to the tides.

Following clues in the activity sheet, families will discover all kinds of sea creatures on special signs, including mermaids, jelly fish, crabs and seahorses, guiding them through the playground and Belvoir Retail Village to uncover the mystery and earn their prize from the Belvoir Butcher & Farm Shop.

Keen to develop the trail with all ages of children in mind and transport visitors into a fun and magical environment, Eleanor Melville, Belvoir’s marketing manager, created the trail and said: “Predecessors of the Manners family have a long association with the sea and part of the playground is even shaped like a boat to honour HMS Resolution. With summer and the sea going hand-in-hand, we knew this was the perfect time to launch our latest trail at the adventure playground and make a splash for the summer holidays.”

The Rose Garden at Belvoir Castle

Once visitors have browsed the rest of the Belvoir Retail Village, which includes the Belvoir Butcher & Farm Shop, Duchess Collection, The Grange Garden Centre, Tori Murphy and Bumbles Interiors, the Animal Park is just a short walk away and is open every day in the school holidays. Catch a glimpse of Stu the calf, hand-reared in January after almost not surviving birth and now an integral member of the Belvoir Animal Park.

Meet goats and their kids, donkeys, cows and sheep who are looked after by a dedicated team of experts. Feed the animals and read about their care, natural environment and quirky personalities on information boards.

“With great adventures, zip lines, slides and climbing frames at the playground, the sweetest experience at the Animal Park and plenty of shopping opportunities for the adults, Belvoir Castle has everything you need for the ultimate summer’s day out. The Castle and Gardens are also open on selected days through the school holidays, with the Rose Garden looking particularly beautiful with over 1000 David Austin roses currently in bloom.”

During a wander around the Castle, admire the Guard Room with its collection of arms, armour and historic military memorabilia from the Rutland family; the Elizabeth Saloon, named after the 5th Duchess of Rutland with its opulent Regency decoration; and Regent’s Gallery, one of the Castle’s highlights featuring a collection of 18th and 19th century paintings.

Belvoir Castle's Animal Park

New tours at the 17th century Castle bring visitors even closer to its history and special moments, including the Film Lovers Tour which is available to book every Wednesday and Thursday in July and August. Hear first-hand accounts about how film crews used Belvoir Castle’s interior splendour and exterior facades, that feature in multiple period dramas including Netflix’s The Crown and BBC’s The Young Victoria.

The Seasonal Garden Tours continue throughout the summer, with the What the Butler Saw available in early September. Knowledgeable guides spill the secrets of servant life and share stories, anecdotes and characters who worked to support the Dukes and Duchesses of the past.

Tickets for the Castle, Gardens and Playground can be purchased online for £23.40 for adults and £9 for children. A separate ticket is required for the Animal Park, which is £4.50 per person, with under threes entering for free.

To book tickets, review dates for the tours and check opening hours, please visit: www.belvoircastle.com