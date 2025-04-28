Beautiful garden to visit in Mansfield on Sunday 4th May

By Julie Davison
Contributor
Published 28th Apr 2025, 12:45 BST
Updated 28th Apr 2025, 12:56 BST
The weather forecast is looking good for the weekend, why not visit a National Garden Scheme open garden on Sunday and enjoy tea and cake in a lovely garden and raise monies for the National Garden Scheme nursing and health charities.

In 2024, we donated £3.5 million to our beneficiaries including Macmillan, Parkinson’s UK and Carer’s Trust. For a full list of our beneficiaries, please visit www.ngs.org.uk.

This 1/3 acre garden was started from scratch in 2018. There are a variety of growing environments, including a woodland garden, a hot sunny border, large island beds, a vegetable garden and lots of climbing plants, scrambling through various structures.

Of particular interest to the garden owners are agapanthus, woodland plants including trilliums and fruit and vegetables, This is a sloping garden which is wheelchair accessible with assistance. Dog friendly, plants for sale, refreshments.

