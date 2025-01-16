Beatles and music memorabilia valuation day in Nottingham

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Beatles appeared in Nottingham on four occasions during the 1960s.

To celebrate this Tracks, the Lancashire based Beatles and music memorabilia specialists, are holding a valuation day at the Holiday Inn Nottingham Hotel, Nottingham, NG7 1GX, on Sunday the 26th January between 11am and 4pm (Marina Suite – ground floor. Free admission).

Parking is free but you must register your vehicle at hotel reception. You are invited to bring any rare item of music memorabilia for a free valuation.

The market for Beatles and music related memorabilia which began in the eighties has since grown exponentially in size and significance. It is a market worth millions now and the scope is becoming increasingly wide in terms of the artists it includes.

In the world of music memorabilia, the artists and bands whose ephemera attract the highest prices are: The Beatles, The Rolling Stones, Queen, Jimi Hendrix, David Bowie, The Who, Pink Floyd, Bob Marley, Led Zeppelin, Madonna, Prince, Michael Jackson and Nirvana/Kurt Cobain.

Much of this interest in pop memorabilia emanates from the fact that rock ‘n’ roll music, artists and bands have played a significant part in many people’s lives both during their teenage and adult years. For many people, collecting memorabilia is a way of preserving memories of concerts and remembering their idols. In addition, many of the pop posters from the 60’s and 70’s are now seen to have considerable artistic merit.

Autographs and written material are of great interest to collectors. The signatures of The Beatles have always brought the most money. A good clean set of autographs can be £4000 upwards and a set from 1967 can be in excess of £5000. Album sleeves autographed by The Beatles can bring £15,000 to £20,000 and even more if signed on one of the later releases. An album signed on the front cover by Led Zeppelin or Jimi Hendrix can realise £8000 to £10,000.

Concert memorabilia is another strong area of interest. Vintage concert posters from the 1960s relating to the Beatles, The Rolling Stones, Jimi Hendrix or a poster from the 1970s relating to Led Zeppelin can bring £8000 to £10,000.

Punk memorabilia relating to the Sex Pistols and the Clash and other groups of that era have become highly sought after as of late. Posters from the Sex Pistols tour of 1976 when most of the concerts were cancelled can bring £2000 to £3000 if in excellent condition. A good peak period poster from a Clash concert from 1976 or 1977 could bring around £2000. A cult has grown up around the Manchester band Joy Division and memorabilia associated with the group has risen significantly in price recently. For example, a letter written by their deceased lead vocalist Ian Curtis could raise around £2000. Artifacts relating to The Smiths are always in constant demand also.

Material relating to the 80s icons Madonna, Prince and Michael Jackson can bring stratospheric prices. For example, a Madonna worn dress can fetch around £5000, a Prince owned or used guitar can fetch around £100,000 and a Michael Jackson performance jacket can fetch £10,000 upwards.

In addition to the above, handwritten lyrics, stage used or personally worn clothing, instruments, awards, personal artifacts and record company promotional items from any major group or artist are the types of items which Tracks are interested in appraising and evaluating.

Tracks are not only offering free advice and valuations but are also interested in buying items relating to any major artist or band on the day - immediate payment can be made by bank transfer.

The Beatles appeared in Nottingham on four occasions between 1963 and 1964. The first performance took place on Thursday 7th March 1963 at the Elizabethan Ballroom, Upper Parliament Street as part of the Mersey Beat Showcase. Acts who appeared alongside The Beatles included Gerry and the Pacemakers, The Big Three and Billy J Kramer and the Dakotas. The Cavern Club’s compere, Bob Wooler, was the stage announcer. The groups and their assistants, plus 80 fans, travelled from Liverpool in two coaches organised by NEMS Enterprises.

The Fab Four returned to Nottingham on Thursday 23rd May 1963, this time supporting Roy Orbison on his UK tour at the Odeon Cinema, Angel Row. On this night, The Beatles performed a seven-song set: ‘Some Other Guy’, ‘Do You Want To Know A Secret’, ‘Love Me Do’, ‘From Me To You’, ‘Please Please Me’, ‘I Saw Her Standing There’ and ‘Twist And Shout’. This show would be one of three Beatles concerts held at the venue.

The Beatles’ third visit to the city took place on Thursday 12th November 1963, returning to the Odeon Cinema for a second time as part of their Autumn tour.

The Beatles’ fourth and final visit to the city took place on Thursday 5th November 1964, returning to the Odeon Cinema for the last time as part of their British tour. The support acts for this tour were The Rustiks, Sounds Incorporated, Michael Haslam, The Remo Four, Tommy Quickly and Mary Wells.

Other Notable Artists In Nottingham

Nottingham has a rich musical history. During the 1960s and 1970s, Nottingham played host to many well-known artists including The Rolling Stones, Led Zeppelin, The Who, Jimi Hendrix, Paul McCartney & Wings and Sir Elton John to name a few. Since the early 1980s, the Rock City venue has held many gigs by bands such as David Bowie, The Cure, The Pogues, Ozzy Osbourne, Nirvana, Rage Against The Machine, Pulp, Blur and Oasis.