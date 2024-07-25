Banner Jones to deliver free wills clinic at John Eastwood Hospice

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Mansfield law firm Banner Jones is to host a series of free will clinics at John Eastwood Hospice this summer, offering patients and others the opportunity to receive expert advice in a relaxed and informal setting.

These clinics will be held in conjunction with the hospice's weekly Community Coffee mornings, offering attendees the opportunity to receive expert advice from esteemed Wills & Probate expert, Nikki Spencer.

Taking place on Thursday, 1st August, and Thursday, 29th August, from 9:30 am to 12:00 pm, during the sessions Nikki will be available to answer any questions related to Wills and Powers of Attorney, providing valuable guidance to individuals and families.

Commenting on the clinics, she said: “The clinics are intended to provide free advice to anyone who may want to ask questions about what the process of making a will or appointing a power of attorney entails, and how they go about ensuring that their wishes are carried out after they pass away, or if they become ill.

“However, we know that both topics can leave people feeling overwhelmed, and so it’s important to us that we make people feel as comfortable as possible by going out of the office and into a community space.”

John Eastwood Hospice's Community Coffee mornings are a popular local event, providing a friendly atmosphere for people to come together, enjoy a cup of coffee, and engage in various activities. The addition of the Will clinics will further enhance the support and services available to the community.