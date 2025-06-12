Ashfield tourist attraction set for fun-packed birthday weekend celebrations

A Sutton tourist attraction is gearing up for a fun-packed weekend for all the family as part of its first birthday celebrations.

Adventures, which is nestled on the picturesque shore of King’s Mill Reservoir at the popular Mill Waters site, will be hosting the two-day celebration on Saturday 5 and Sunday 6 July.

The attraction – operated and managed by Nottinghamshire County Council’s outdoor environmental education service, Notts Outdoors – will be a haven for thrill-seekers throughout the party weekend.

They will be able to enjoy Adventures’ high-flying attractions, including:

The High Trek Plus course, which features a series of incredible obstacles – including balance bars, Indiana bridges, swinging logs, and zip lines.

The Net Park, which allows visitors to escape the buzz of everyday life and bounce and explore their way along a unique adventure.

The 100-metre Zip Line Experience, which gives adrenaline junkies the chance to race each other.

The Drop, which allows daredevils to take a leap of faith and land safely on a giant inflatable air bag from four, six or nine metres.

Visitors will also be able to take advantage of a host of free inflatable activities on offer, including a giant football dartboard, bungee run and gladiator inflatables, while there will also be fun competitions and giveaways during the two days.

In addition to enjoying Adventures’ popular attractions, families can take part in a free Wild! Activity as part of the launch of the Mill Waters Next Steps Project on Sunday 6 July.

Adventures was launched last year as part of the county council’s commitment to improving health and wellbeing in Nottinghamshire’s communities, growing the economy, improving living standards and its tourism offer.

Pom Bhogal, the county council’s Head of Young People’s Service, says he is looking forward to welcoming visitors to Adventures for the eagerly anticipated birthday weekend.

He said: “Adventures is a brilliant attraction with a diverse range of activities suitable for all ages and I’m sure those who have visited since it opened have unforgettable memories of their time with us.

“As well as being the perfect day out for thrill-seekers, it is also great for our health and wellbeing and provides young people and families the opportunity to experience action-packed adventures in the great outdoors.

“The birthday celebration weekend promises to be a fantastic two days, and I would encourage as many people as possible to come along and take advantage of what Adventures has to offer set against the picturesque backdrop of King’s Mill Reservoir.

“It’s going to be a fantastic weekend, and I look forward to Adventures being a popular tourist destination for many years to come.”

Visitors will be able to get 15% off their bookings over the celebration weekend on all activities by simply using the code ADV1STBDAY at the checkout.

Adventures will be open both days (5 and 6 July) from 10.30am to 3pm, and daily throughout the forthcoming summer holidays.

For more information, visit Adventures | Notts Outdoors.