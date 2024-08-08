Ashfield Show is back this weekend

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Ashfield District Council’s summer extravaganza event, Ashfield Show - organised by Out of the Box Events - is back on Sutton Lawn for a free weekend of fun this weekend.

Ashfield Show is taking place over three days with different activities and entertainment available on each day, however across the three days visitors will find the bustling market village, open 10am – 7pm, with over 50 traders showcasing their products including jewellery, gifts, crafts, clothing, accessories, baked goods, sweets, pet accessories, candles, bath products, and much more. As well as the market stalls, the huge funfair will be open all three days with rides for all ages, a packed food court with 15 caterers offering a variety of street food, pizza, chips, vegetarian and vegan options, and three bars serving alcoholic and soft drinks.

Here's what you can expect on each day of Ashfield Show:

Friday 9 August 12pm – 10pm

Crowds at Ashfield Day 2022

The event kicks off on the Friday with a day tailor-made for music lovers. This year the stage can be found at the lake’s edge and the line-up consists of the UK's top tribute acts and singers from the local community. There’s a major 00s throwback, modern day icons, and classic female divas all ready to have the Lawn singing the night away. Music starts at 12pm with the compere for the day, Danielle, a talented female vocal artist, followed by two community acts. From 2pm onwards, the stage timetable looks like this:

2pm – Ariana Grande tribute

3pm – Taylor Swift tribute

4pm – Little Mix tribute

5pm – Shania Twain tribute

6pm – Dolly Parton tribute

7pm – Tina Turner tribute

8pm – Rag n Bone Man tribute

9pm – The Ultimate Killers

On the Friday the funfair, food court, and bars will be operating from 12pm – 10pm.

Saturday 10 August 10am – 11pm

There’s so much happening on the Saturday, you won’t know where to look. Starting with the main stage which will feature performances from solo artists, a local band, and top tributes to modern musicians. The stage lineup looks like:

11am – Danielle

12pm – Oliver Vawdrey

1pm – The Unknown

2pm – Ed Sheeran tribute

3pm – Katy Perry tribute

4pm – Ant Green

5pm – Dua Lipa tribute

6pm – Eurovision entry Lindsey Dracass

7pm – Larking Out

8pm – Tribute Rock Trio

9pm – 10.30pm – Headlining the stage is The Coldplay Tribute

If music isn’t your bag, there’s still plenty more to explore elsewhere on the park. There will also be a falconry display at 1pm and again at 3pm, with various birds of prey showing off their impressive aerial skills.

One of the main attractions at the event will be the thrilling Wild West show! Get ready to be transported to the Old West in America with a live action performance with actors, pyrotechnics, and an engaging story. The Lawdogs and Ladies Wild West Show will be performing at 2pm, 4pm, and 6pm so make sure you bring your cowboy boots and enjoy the show.

Keep young children entertained, or just escape the hustle and bustle, in the Feel Good Families marquee which will be open from 11am – 6pm. Inside the giant marquee, visitors will be able to browse stalls from a range of community organisations including Mill Waters, Nonsuch Studios, Everyone Active, Art Explora, Felley Priory, Our Centre, Academy Transformation Trust Further Education, and Inspire. As a nod to the old Ashfield Show, there will be a vegetable display – not giant veg, but a veg sculpture. Families will also be able to take part in giant garden games and circus toys, as well as gardening activities.

There’s also a community stage featuring performances from local dance schools, solo artists, and entertainers running from 11am – 6pm:

11am - Elise Florence Dance Group11.30am - Fire Service - Water safety12.00pm - ‘The Joker’ - Scarecrow Juggling Act12.30pm - Ollie Hayes - Singer1.30pm - Fortitude Dance Group2.00pm - Breanna Thompson - Solo Singer2.30pm - ‘The Joker’ - Scarecrow Juggling Act3.00pm - Ashley Westlake Music – Solo Singer with guitar3.30pm - Kirkby Chorus singing4.00pm - Star & Stage Dance group4.30pm - Rebecca - Solo Singer5.00pm - Everyone Active – Movement demonstration5.30pm - Star & Stage Dance Group

Sunday 11 August 10am – 10pm

On the Sunday the park will play host to an outdoor cinema screening of family favourite, The Secret Life of Pets at 11.30am, so bring your picnic blankets and chairs along.

The Wild West Show will be back with two more performances at 12pm and 2pm for those who might have missed it on Saturday.

The extremely popular dog show will be taking place on the Sunday, along with a dog obedience show/talk from Rebel Canine:

10 am - Talk from Rebel K9 Training & Vets for Pets

Have a go fun dog agility course - free entry, no registration required

Registration opens from 12pm for:

12.30pm - Timed Hurdles

1.15pm - Fun Doggy Show with the following categories:

· Prettiest Girl

· Handsome Boy

· Cutest Puppy (under 12 months)

· Best Junior Handler

· Golden Oldie (8 years +)

· Best Heinz 59

· Best Rescue

· Fancy Dress

· Best in Show

The show will conclude with a fantastic Mamma Mia live sing-a-long experience, starting at 3pm. Prepare to be wowed as a three-piece band and nine-person cast take to the stage to bring ABBAs most famous songs to life alongside clips from the film. The best part, you don’t need any Money, Money, Money to enjoy this incredible spectacle!

This year there will be parking available on site for just £5, cash and card are accepted, with limited disabled parking spaces. Access to the car park area will be via Penn Street off Outram Street, please follow event signage in Sutton which will guide you to the car park.

All Sutton town centre Council-owned car parks will be free on the day for the event, these are

Sutton Market, accessed via King Street - 45 spaces Sherwood Place, accessed via New Street - 32 spaces New Street, accessed via New Street - 46 spaces Kings Mill Reservoir, accessed via Sherwood Way South/A617 - 160 spaces, and follow the walk to Sutton Lawn

Cllr Chris Huskinson, Executive Lead Member for Leisure, Health and Wellbeing said “We are so excited to bring Ashfield Show back to Sutton Lawn for the first time in over a decade. After the success of our inaugural Ashfield Day in 2022, which saw over 12,000 visitors, we decided to extend the event into a three-day Ash-travaganza. We listened to residents calling for the return of Ashfield Show, and can't wait to bring the biggest free weekend back to Ashfield once again. There's something for everyone at Ashfield Show, so bring your family and make a weekend of it.

“We are really proud that the Council, in partnership with Out of the Box Events, is able to provide fantastic free events like this for our communities, we know how valuable these free days out for families are.”