Ashfield Show is back and better than ever
Whether you're a music lover, thrill-seeker, foodie, or keen for a family day out, Ashfield Show 2025 has something for everyone. The event opens daily at 10am, welcoming visitors to a packed programme of live music, interactive experiences, and family-friendly activities.
Explore over 40 unique traders offering handcrafted jewellery, gifts, clothing, baked treats, pet accessories, and more. Refuel at the expanded food court, featuring mouth-watering street food with vegetarian and vegan options, plus three garden bars serving refreshing drinks.
Get ready for thrills with our biggest funfair yet, with rides and attractions for all ages and cheer on furry friends at the dog show, all part of the weekend’s immersive entertainment.
The highlight of this years show will be the fantastic range of entertainment on our main stage. Each day brings a stellar line-up of tribute acts and local talent:
Friday 8 August
The show kicks off on Friday and features community acts and tributes to Olivia Rodrigo and Mumford & Sons.
Here’s what to expect on Friday:
10am to 1.30pm – Community Acts
2.15pm – Oliver Vawdrey
3.30pm – Ant Green
4.45pm – Outrageously Olivia as Olivia Rodrigo
6pm – 90s Classics by Danielle
7.15pm – Ultimate Party Band
8.30pm – Tribute
9.45pm – Chasing Mumford as Mumford and Sons
Saturday 9 August
A powerhouse day of music, Saturday is set to be action packed with tributes to top named artists.
Here is what the main stage line-up looks like:
10am – Breanna Thompson
10.30am - Ashley Westlake
11am – 21st Century Liability
12pm – Sneaky Feeling
12.30pm – Claire Shaw
1pm – Jed Fry as Sir Tom Jones
2.15pm – Elton John Tribute
3.30pm – Stevie Harris as Adele
4.45pm – Jo Fry as Dolly Parton
6pm – Show Me Gaga - Evolution of the Monster as Lady Gaga
7.15pm – Sass Brown as Tina Turner
8.30pm – Faker Maker as Oasis
9.30pm – Rats in the Kitchen as UB40
Sunday 10 August
Start the day with the screening of A Minecraft Movie, then enjoy another fantastic day of entertainment.
Sunday’s main stage line-up:
10am – A Minecraft Movie
12pm – Beyoncé Fierce as Beyonce
1pm – Bella Grande as Ariana Grande
2pm – Harry Styled as Harry Styles
3pm – Bella Lipa as Dua Lipa
4pm – JJ Gibson as Bruno Mars
5pm – Lauren G as Sabrina Carpenter
6pm – Stacey Squires as Pink
7pm – Lauren G as Taylor Swift
8pm - Kaiser Monkey Killers
The show will also feature a Community Area with a range of fabulous activities. From circus workshops and bubble shows to fitness challenges, monster mask making, and the Vets 4 Pets Dog Show, the community tent is bursting with interactive fun for all ages.
Here is the Friday community tent line-up:
11am - 11.45am – The Joker’s Circus Skills Workshop
12pm - 12.45pm – The Joker’s Bubble Workshop
12pm – 3pm - The Bees Installation
1pm – 1.30pm/2.15 – 2.45pm/3.30 – 4pm - The Woolly Wonder and Comedy Cavemen
1pm – 2pm – Everyone Active’s Fitness Challenge
2pm – 3pm – Everyone Active’s Family Challenge
3pm – 4pm – Everyone Active’s Have A Go Show
4pm – 5pm – Everyone Active’s Fitness Challenge
And Saturday in the community tent:
11am – 1.15pm – Everyone Active’s Family Activities
11am – 2.45pm – The Joker’s Circus Skills Workshop
1.15pm - 2.15pm – Everyone Active’s Gini and Jen Show (Active Monsters)
3pm – 5pm – The Joker’s Bubble Workshop
2.15pm – 3.15pm – Everyone Active’s Fitness Challenge
3.15pm – 5pm – Everyone Active’s Family Challenge
The community tent line-up for Sunday:
11am – 1pm – Vets 4 Pets Dog Show
1pm – 2pm - Everyone Active’s Gini and Jen Show (Active Monsters)
1pm – 2.15pm – The Joker’s Circus Workshop
1pm – 2.15pm – Vegetable Critters
2pm – 2.30pm – Everyone Active’s Family Games
2.30pm – 4.30pm – Monster Mask Making
2.30pm – 4.30pm – The Joker’s Bubble Workshop
2.30pm – 3.15pm - Everyone Active’s Gini and Jen Show (Active Monsters)
3.15pm – 4.30pm – Family Games
We encourage those who can, to use public transport, as well as cycling and walking to the show as parking at the site will be limited. All Council owned car parks in Sutton town centre will be free for all three days of the event. There will be limited parking spaces available on the site itself, which can be accessed from Albion Road, parking will be £5.
Cllr Chris Huskinson Executive Lead Member for Leisure, Health and Wellbeing said;
“Ashfield Show was a phenomenal success last year, and 2025 will be even bigger and better.
“We’re proud to offer this free event in collaboration with Out of the Box Events, for our community, packed with entertainment, activities, and opportunities to make lasting memories with loved ones.”