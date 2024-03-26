Artist Osheen Siva transforms Bonington Gallery in a vibrant new exhibition

Bonington Gallery at Nottingham Trent University presents 'Karuppu', the first UK solo exhibition of multidisciplinary artist Osheen Siva. Originally from Thiruvannamalai in South India , and currently based in Goa, Siva is an acclaimed artist whose practice encompasses painting, drawing, performance, and public art. As a digital illustrator they have collaborated with leading global brands including Apple, Gucci, and Meta.

Siva’s work is rooted in their Dalit and Tamil heritage. The word Dalit translates as ‘broken or divided’ and Dalits are among India’s most marginalised citizens. Siva’s work brings together science fiction, mythology, heritage, their love of comic books, and the vibrant colours of South India to create fantastical characters and dreamscapes, reclaiming and reinventing Indian folktales. Siva navigates the complexities of Dalit history, offering a powerful and evocative exploration of identity, resistance, and the quest for a liberated future.