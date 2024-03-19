Artisans, adventure and archery at Sherwood Forest this Easter weekend
The second Artisans of Sherwood Craft Fair takes place at RSPB Sherwood Forest in Edwinstowe on Easter Sunday (31st March, 10am), with crafters and makers from across the region here to showcase a range of unusual and unique gifts, ranging from fine art to wood and leatherwork and even presents for pets, with so much more besides.
From Good Friday (29th March), there’ll be three days of Pay and Play Archery with The Sherwood Outlaws down by the Major Oak.
It’s just £3 for five arrows, but with that you get expert one-to-one tuition from Robin and his outlaw band.
Then, beginning on Saturday (30th March) and running for the next fortnight, is Sherwood’s family Fairytale Trail.
Pick up a trail sheet from the Visitor Centre (open every day from 10am) for £3.50 and find the ten mystical locations out in the forest, each linked to a wondrous creature from magical traditions of storytelling.
Come dressed up in an Easter outfit to set out upon your adventure among the ancient oak trees of Robin Hood’s forest, with a reward awaiting on your return.
There’s also the chance of a storytelling tour of Sherwood with an outlaw too at 11am on the Sunday, but tickets are selling out fast.
Find out more at www.visitsherwood.co.uk/events