Youth art competition at Blidworth St Andrew's Mission Hall
Locals will have seen the finalists to The St Andrew's Mission Hall, Blidworth Art competition displayed over the last few weeks in the library,
Voting has now closed and the winners informed in the two age categories 11-13 and 14-16
Prizes will be presented on April 27th 10.30am at The Mission Hall coffee morning following which the two outright winners will work with professional artists to create a larger version of their winning works onto the walls of The Mission Hall to be unveiled on May 25th at 10.30am by the winners themselves.
The Project has been funded by Arts Council England with a prize money contribution from Rainworth McDonalds