There’s still time to enter the Discover Ashfield Photography Competition 2024

Budding photographers still have time to show their stunning snaps of Ashfield as the closing date nears for the annual photography competition.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Discover Ashfield Photograph Competition is back with local snappers in with a chance of winning £100 vouchers – but time is running out to get those entries in.

The competition closes on Sunday 15 September 2024 and a winner will be chosen for each of the three categories. This year’s categories are: “Made in Ashfield”, “Active Ashfield” and a special category for “Under 16s” to enter.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

· Made in Ashfield – capture a product or a group that has been made in Ashfield. This category is open to creative thoughts of what you see as brilliant and made on our doorsteps.

Ms Alcock's 105th birthday wish

· Active Ashfield – this can be walking, wheeling, gardening, sport or anything else that gets you moving. We want to see Ashfield being active.

· Under 16s – a category solely for the young people of the district and what you see out and about.

Each category winner will receive a £50 gift card and a £50 voucher to spend at our local Leisure Centres

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

You can enter the competition by visiting: www.ashfield.gov.uk/community-leisure/discover-ashfield-photography-competition/

Martin Rigley OBE, Chair of Discover Ashfield, said: “We have had some excellent entries for this year’s Discover Ashfield Photography Competition so far but there is still time to get yours in.

“We have loved seeing your entries this year, we really do have some fantastic photographers here in Ashfield.”

Councillor Chris Huskinson, Ashfield District Council’s Executive Lead for Leisure, Health and Wellbeing, said: “There is still time to get that perfect picture of Ashfield and get it sent into us.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The standard of photography is so high every year and we would like to thank all those who have sent in pictures so far. They really have been excellent.”

Judging will take place by Discover Ashfield board members after the closing date and the winners will be announced from September 30.