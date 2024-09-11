There’s still time to enter the Discover Ashfield Photography Competition 2024
The Discover Ashfield Photograph Competition is back with local snappers in with a chance of winning £100 vouchers – but time is running out to get those entries in.
The competition closes on Sunday 15 September 2024 and a winner will be chosen for each of the three categories. This year’s categories are: “Made in Ashfield”, “Active Ashfield” and a special category for “Under 16s” to enter.
· Made in Ashfield – capture a product or a group that has been made in Ashfield. This category is open to creative thoughts of what you see as brilliant and made on our doorsteps.
· Active Ashfield – this can be walking, wheeling, gardening, sport or anything else that gets you moving. We want to see Ashfield being active.
· Under 16s – a category solely for the young people of the district and what you see out and about.
Each category winner will receive a £50 gift card and a £50 voucher to spend at our local Leisure Centres
You can enter the competition by visiting: www.ashfield.gov.uk/community-leisure/discover-ashfield-photography-competition/
Martin Rigley OBE, Chair of Discover Ashfield, said: “We have had some excellent entries for this year’s Discover Ashfield Photography Competition so far but there is still time to get yours in.
“We have loved seeing your entries this year, we really do have some fantastic photographers here in Ashfield.”
Councillor Chris Huskinson, Ashfield District Council’s Executive Lead for Leisure, Health and Wellbeing, said: “There is still time to get that perfect picture of Ashfield and get it sent into us.
“The standard of photography is so high every year and we would like to thank all those who have sent in pictures so far. They really have been excellent.”
Judging will take place by Discover Ashfield board members after the closing date and the winners will be announced from September 30.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.