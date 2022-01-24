Madchester was an Indie rock, dance and rave scene that sprang up in Manchester in the late 1980s and early 1990s.

Madchester bands like Inspiral Carpets, James, the Stone Roses, the Charlatans, 808 State, Happy Mondays, and the Mock Turtles came to dominate the British indie music scene.

In a tribute to those halcyon days and to help people remember how good those times were Resurrection: Stone Roses Tribute/Happy Mondaze (Happy Mondays tribute) and DJ Mark Alexander(Haçienda) will be at Leeds Irish Centre on Saturday, March 12 from 7.30pm to 1am.

Remembering the Madchester music scene

Resurrection are one of the foremost Stone Roses tribute acts and really capture the essence of the band.

The band, hailing from Glasgow, was formed in 2001 after previously being part of The Complete Stone Roses.

Tickets are £14.75 available from Leeds Irish Centre.

Also buy tickets by visiting https://www.seetickets.com/event/resurrection-stone-roses-tribute-happy-mondaze-djs/leeds-irish-centre/2114552And tickets are also on sale in Leeds at Jumbo & Crash Records.