An evening of Mediumship and Healing sessions

Join us at the 2020 Community Hub Kirkby in Ashfield where we have a demonstration of Mediumship, development group and alternative Healing/Therapies every week.

Please see a list of our events here at the 2020 Community Hub:

Fri 9th August at 6pm till 7.30pm Counselling session or Reflexology (booking required)

Sunday 11th August at 6pm till 7.30pm, An evening of Mediumship with Jean Crilley

Friday 16th August at 6pm till 7.30pm one to one private readings with medium Heather Huxley (booking required)

Sunday 18th August 6pm till 7.30p, An Evening of Mediumship with Lorna Freeman

Friday 23rd August at 6pm till 7.30pm, Holistic Therapies Reiki Healing

For more updated details please follow us on our Facebook page 2020 Spirit Hub or contact us on 07745560785