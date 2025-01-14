An evening of mediumship

By Sandra Downs
Contributor
Published 14th Jan 2025, 15:51 BST
Updated 14th Jan 2025, 16:00 BST
Please join us for an evening of mediumship with guest medium Steve Rhino on the 19th January at 6.30pm till 7.45pm.

Our doors are open from 6pm so why not order your drinks at the bar and head up stairs and wait at one of our tables.

We have a weekly raffle at £1 and we often have a home made cheeky chocolate cake or some sausage rolls.

Tea coffee and biscuits are provided.

The Bowman, Nottingham Road, Hucknall, NG15 7PY

Hucknall
