An afternoon with Simon Winston BEM, Holocaust survivor, at the National Holocaust Centre and Museum

By Zoe Sheppard
Contributor
Published 31st Jan 2025, 10:27 BST
Updated 31st Jan 2025, 10:55 BST
We are delighted to announce that Simon Winston BEM will be joining us at the National Holocaust Centre and Museum on Thursday 20th February from 13:00 - 14:30.

What’s it like to be forced to hide from the Nazis in a pigsty as a child?

To have your life saved by a scrubbing brush? And eventually, to become a Nottingham Forest supporter in a wonderful new country he is proud to call home?

Simon Winston tells all.

The sculpture, 'Hidden Childhood', dedicated to Simon.The sculpture, 'Hidden Childhood', dedicated to Simon.
The sculpture, 'Hidden Childhood', dedicated to Simon.

Book now to hear Simon’s powerful story, to ask him questions and to see the poignant sculpture dedicated in our beautiful gardens to Simon’s hidden childhood.

Book your tickets here: https://www.holocaust.org.uk/Event/an-afternoon-with-simon-winston-bem-holocaust-survivor

The Centre will be open from 10:00 to 16:30 to allow members of the public to visit exhibitions and memorial gardens.

