All day entertainment at Belvoir Castle for half term

With May half term fast approaching, Belvoir Castle is set to entertain families all week long with its wide range of activities for all ages.

Catch a glimpse of the newest star of the Animal Park, Stu the calf. Stu was hand-reared in January after almost not surviving birth and has since become an integral member of the Belvoir Animal Park, forming an unlikely friendship with Ginge the cat, who resides nearby.

Belvoir’s newly opened Animal Park is the perfect opportunity to make some furry farm friends and little ones can meet goats, donkeys, cows and sheep. Looked after by a dedicated team of experts, families can feed the animals and read about their care, natural environment and quirky personalities on information boards.

Young explorers can take to the high seas, as they conquer the obstacles at the Adventure Playground which is built in the shape of the ship, HMS Resolution, the location of many adventures for an ancestor of the Duke of Rutland.

Tucked away in the woodland, the playground also takes inspiration from the Castle with huge turrets to climb, as well as towers, bridges and climbing frames designed to complement the natural environment. Daredevils can experience the thrill of the zip line and slip down the slides, whilst the toddlers enjoy age-appropriate equipment and areas for calmer play.

Eleanor Melville, marketing manager at Belvoir Castle, said: “During a summer’s day out, families are looking to make some great memories, be entertained and soak up a friendly and wholesome atmosphere, and Belvoir Castle is the perfect place to do this.

“The Adventure Playground is a great place to burn off energy, run around and breathe in the fresh air, but the Animal Park also gives children the opportunity to show their caring and gentle side. With the Castle and Gardens also open on selected days during the May half term, there’s plenty for families to get stuck into on a trip to the heart of the East Midlands.”

During a wander around the Castle, admire the Guard Room with its collection of arms, armour and historic military memorabilia from the Rutland family; the Elizabeth Saloon, named after the 5th Duchess of Rutland with its opulent Regency decoration; and Regent’s Gallery, one of the Castle’s highlights featuring a collection of 18th and 19th century paintings.

Head outside to explore the immaculate formal gardens in full bloom including the Rose Garden, Japanese Woodland, Duchess Garden and Hermit’s Garden.

Refuelling during a busy day at Belvoir is essential and there's a variety of options for visitors including Afternoon Tea in the Aviary Tearoom, the Belvoir Bistro serving a seasonal menu of toasted sandwiches, burgers, salads and light bites, and wood-fired pizzas with classic toppings.

“The Belvoir Retail Village is the perfect way to round off your day, especially if you like browsing gorgeous homeware, finding gems for the garden and embracing locally sourced food and artisan products from Belvoir’s Estate, including wines, cheeses, jams, chutneys and a range of high-quality meat available from Belvoir’s butchers in the farm shop,” added Eleanor.

Tickets for the Castle, Gardens and Playground can be purchased online for £23.40 for adults and £9 for children. A separate ticket is required for the Animal Park, which is £4.50 per person, with under threes entering for free.

To book tickets and check opening hours, please visit: www.belvoircastle.com