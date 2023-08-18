Africa Day - A Celebration of Culture

Parkside Nursing Home in Forest Town opened its doors on Thursday 17th August for a celebration of all things African.

As part of our cultural awareness programme this was a great opportunity to recognise and appreciate the different nationalities and backgrounds of our residents, and the people who support them every day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The fun day celebrating all things African was an opportunity for some of the staff to share their cultural background through displays of crafts, costumes, music and food, encouraging residents, families and all the team and managers to take part; dressing up for the occasion and enjoying wonderful traditional dishes from across the continent.

Africa Day Celebrations

Senior Carer Isatou Gai-boye, recognises the importance of everyone understanding about each other, so they can work closer as a team, gain trust, and get rid of prejudices and fears to ensure the best care for residents.

Jacki Perry, Operations Manager at Parkside said, "Today was a fun day emphasising the importance of our values as a company. As well as a learning experience, it has really brought the team together.

"We work with a culturally diverse group of people at Parkside, which is enriching and worthy of celebrating. Today has been so successful we look forward to repeating it with contributions from the UK and Ireland, as well as other European countries and Asia. Our thanks go to Isa and her family for all their hard work in making the day so special for everyone."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If anyone would like to share their own stories or be involved with events taking place at Parkside - , or to find out more about the services and support offered for people living with dementia, please call the home anytime to speak with the Quality Manager on 01623 655341 or visit our website at: