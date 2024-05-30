Abba tribute night to raise funds for North Notts Cat Rescue

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Join us for a night filled with the iconic tunes of ABBA, all for a good cause - supporting North Notts Cat Rescue! Experience the magic of their greatest hits while helping our furry friends in need. Don't miss this heart-warming event that combines music and charity for a purrfect evening!

The doors will be open from 7:30pm for attendees to find the best seat in the house, get their evening tipple from the bar and purchase tickets for the many alcoholic raffle prizes.

From 8:30pm until 9:15pm we have the beautiful "I Believe in Angels" ABBA Tribute Act singing ABBA's greatest hits.

We will be having an interval break from 9:15pm until 10:15pm where we will do the raffle draw.

ABBA Tribute Night to be held at Forest Town Arena, NG19 0EE on Saturday 15th June 2024

Then on, from 10:15pm we will be having a selection of ABBA/80's hits playing.

Tickets are £15 each and available to purchase directly from Forest Town Arena. Alternatively, you can email Laura directly at: [email protected]

Fancy dress is optional for the event, however we will be gifting a bottle of bubbly for the best dressed guest!

Visit this link to view a preview of the entertainment for the night: www.facebook.com/ibiatributetoabba