A summer of stage, screen and festival fun at Sherwood Forest

It’s another busy summer ahead at RSPB Sherwood Forest with a whole season full of entertainment at the North Nottinghamshire nature reserve.

This Is My Theatre returns to Sherwood Forest for not one but two stage shows with Robin Hood’s woodland providing the perfect backdrop.

On Thursday 27th June, they will perform their adaptation of the classic The Wonderful Wizard of Oz.

The company will be back in Edwinstowe on Friday 2nd August with their take on William Shakespeare’s mystical romance A Midsummer Night’s Dream.

The Sherwood Outlaws will once again perform at this summer's Robin Hood Festival in Edwinstowe.

Tickets for each performance are priced at £20 for adults and £10 for children (£16 and £8 for RSPB members).

Also coming back to Sherwood Forest in July is a weekend of outdoor cinema, including the film that was destined to be shown in the outlaws’ backyard: Robin Hood – Prince of Thieves.

Films in the Forest

The Films in the Forest weekend gets underway on Friday 26th July with The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring.

Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves will be shown during a weekend of outdoor cinema at Sherwood Forest.

On Saturday 27th July, there will be animated adventure Brave at 1pm, the earth-shaking dino thriller Jurassic Park at 4pm and Prince of Thieves at 7pm.

It concludes on Sunday 28th July with Disney’s Robin Hood at 12pm and swashbuckling comedy romance The Princess Bride at 3pm.

Tickets for each film are priced at £15 per person (£12.50 RSPB members).

The 38th Robin Hood Festival

The 38th Robin Hood Festival gets underway on Saturday 3rd August with the Knights of Nottingham Medieval Jousting Display Team headlining the show in the festival arena.

Their all-action re-telling of the legend of Robin Hood has delighted audiences since the team made their festival debut in 2022.

The festival continues across each weekend in August with Fantasy in the Greenwood, complete with orcs and walking trees, on the 10th and 11th August.

Sherwood Forest is part of Nottinghamshire’s only National Nature Reserve (NNR) and there’s a weekend devoted to wildlife awareness and activities on 17th and 18th August.

Then, on the August Bank Holiday Weekend (24th-26th August), The Sherwood Outlaws deliver their fabulous arena show with dazzling hand-to-hand combat displays and their trademark blend of comedy and drama.

The weekend also includes the Nottinghamshire Day Festival, celebrating much of what makes the county great.

Across the Festival weekends will be a host of other brilliant performers including perennial favourites The Medieval Maniax, storytellers Past Imagined, entertainers Bill Brookman and Nathaniel Bagshot and Tudor history re-enactment troupe The College of Chivalry.

There will also be traders and craftspeople, offering the chance to pick up a unique or unusual gift from a day the at Festival.