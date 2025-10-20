A sound of history with Blidworth Welfare Band

Blidworth Welfare Band are delighted to announce our upcoming concert on Saturday 25th October at 7pm with guest soloist Nathan Bray.

The concert will be held in the historic location of Clipstone Headstocks, and we’re very proud to say we’re the first brass band to hold a concert in this fantastic venue.

We’re also incredibly excited to have the fantastic Nathan Bray joining us. As many will know, Nathan is an experienced trumpet player, playing in Ronnie Scott's Big Band and Guy Barkers Jazz Orchestra as well as frequently being “in the pit” with big shows on tour and in the West End and supporting some fantastic artists.

Nathan has recently taken on a project with Newark and Sherwood district council becoming their music coordinator, looking at how the council can support music and the arts in the local area. Nathan came to see us at one of our rehearsals and the simple idea of a joint concert has grown from there!

Blidworth Welfare Band

You can find out more about Nathan by visiting his website, www.nathanbray.co.uk

Tickets are available direct through the band on Facebook, by emailing our secretary [email protected], on eventbrite or on the door.

Please note this first floor access by stairs only.

