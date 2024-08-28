A house made from fresh food to 'pup' up in Sherwood Pines - Here's why...

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Calling all dog owners… an edible house for dogs will be popping up in Sherwood Pines on Sunday 1st September.

Fresh dog food brand, Butternut Box, is creating a larger than life, edible house for dogs in Sherwood Pines, Nottinghamshire, in a bid to highlight what makes a healthy diet for dogs.

The ‘Home of Fresh’ which has been constructed using fresh fruit and vegetables, can be found in the park this Sunday following new research which revealed that pet parents prioritise their dog’s health over their own.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The poll of 2,000 owners found that seven in ten dog owners care more about their pet’s health and happiness than their own with a further 29 per cent of owners, despite best intentions, have no idea what nutrients their dog needs to stay healthy.

Dog enjoying FRESH ingredients

34 per cent admitted a lack of knowledge on what makes a healthy diet for dogs and 27 per cent stating a lack of time to research different foods available are among some of the reasons preventing them feeding their pooch the best food.

David Nolan, co-founder of the Fresh dog food brand, said: “It’s no surprise to us that dog owners care more about their pup's health and happiness than their own, and it’s a lack of knowledge that stops dog parents from knowing what’s best to feed their furry friends.

“There doesn’t seem to be a good grasp on what makes a healthy diet for dogs among dog owners, as less than a third said they had no idea what nutrients their dog needs to stay healthy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are on a mission to deliver health and happiness to dogs everywhere by changing dog food for good.

Butternut Box Fresh Ingredients

“By feeding fresh ingredients it can help provide the right balance of vitamins and minerals for dogs of every age and provides our pets with the energy to enjoy their best walks whilst being packed with lean protein for healthy muscles and tissues.”

Featuring fresh food ingredients alongside each side of the house and mechanical windows to allow for sampling, the Home of Fresh aims to educate pet parents on what makes a healthy diet for dogs whilst showcasing the fresh ingredients in each Butternut Box meal.

Highlighting the importance of feeding fresh, the Home of Fresh will be in Sherwood Pines, Nottinghamshire from 9.30am until 6pm on Sunday, 1st September, surprising passing dog walkers and four-legged friends with bowls of fresh, tasty dog food.