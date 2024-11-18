A community Christmas concert for all

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Students and friends from 3 Local Primary Schools are joining with handbell ringers and a prize-winning Brass Band to perform a special Christmas Concert in Mansfield this year.

On Friday 6th December at St Johns Church, Mansfield, students from Berry Hill, Asquith and Orchard Primary Schools are joining forces with Whitwell Brass Band and Edwinstowe Handbell Ringers to provide an evening of music, participation and celebration as we head into Christmas time.

Whitwell Brass Band, who have organised the concert, are the current Midlands Regional 4th Section Champions and have just competed at the National Championships. They have teamed up with Sound Advice Education to invite and involve students from three local primary schools to showcase their talents and to join the band in playing some Christmas favourites.

Revolutionising the way music is provided in education, Sound Advice Education make music accessible to pupils and students of all abilities.

This concert will help show the learning, progress and skills of the pupils at each of the three schools.

Edwinstowe Handbell Ringers will bring the typical Christmas Charm with their renditions of some festive classics.

Tickets are available to purchase here:https://www.whitwellbrassband.co.uk/see-us/tickets