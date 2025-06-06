A Boy From Baghdad – Author Event with Miriam Halahmy at National Holocaust Museum

We are delighted to welcome back author and friend of the Museum, Miriam Halahmy, for a special event inspired by her powerful new novel, A Boy From Baghdad. Saturday 10th August 2025, 11:00 – 14:00 The National Holocaust Centre and Museum, Acre Edge Road, Laxton, Near Newark, NG22 0PA

Morning session: 11:00 – 12:00

Miriam will host an interactive author talk, exploring the inspiration behind her new novel, reading extracts, and teaching some Arabic through drama-based activities.

Afternoon session: 13:00 – 14:00

In a creative writing workshop, Miriam will guide participants of all ages through writing exercises on the themes of migration, identity, and resilience. There will be an opportunity to share your writing with the group, and Miriam will offer feedback for aspiring young writers looking to develop their craft.

About the book: A Boy From Baghdad

“It’s 1951, and 12-year-old Salman Shasha enjoys life in Baghdad—until rising anti-Jewish sentiment forces his family to flee to Israel. But life in the 'Promised Land' is far from easy. Facing hardship and discrimination in a refugee camp, Salman turns to swimming to help him find strength and hope.”

A moving story of identity, courage, and finding your place in the world, ideal for readers aged 8 and up.

Tickets: £5 per person / £3.50 for children, plus standard Museum admission

Booking required – get your tickets here: