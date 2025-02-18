6,000 flock to Mansfield Light Night spectacular

The three-day immersive light and sound event was held in Carr Bank Park from Saturday 15 to Monday 17 February and drew visitors from around Nottinghamshire as well as Lincolnshire and Derbyshire.

It was the second time the park had hosted an illuminations spectacular. This year’s event featured an extended trail, with the park’s bandstand as a bustling focal point of walkabout entertainment and street food.

Themed Light Night zones included a shimmering fairy wonderland, woodland animals in an enchanted forest, and vibrant illuminated arches and kaleidoscopic lights, dancing to high-energy beats in a carnival discoland.

The Light Night trail passed live performances from the Nottinghamshire Samba Collective, face painting, walkabout entertainers and a popular silent disco for all ages.

There was also a striking and inspirational art exhibition in the park’s Victorian greenhouse by Mansfield Museum’s Green Power group.

Executive Mayor Andy Abrahams said after attending the event: “We are thrilled this outstanding event drew people from a wide area. It was a fabulous family experience – even with the bitterly cold weather!

“We would like to thank our partners and sponsors who play an invaluable part in making these kinds of events possible.

“We are looking forward now to the next big event which comes in April. Gaia will be an amazing art installation to experience at the Palace Theatre and will be completely free, thanks to our National Portfolio Organisation funding from Arts Council England and the Destination Mansfield project.

“It is sure to be popular so we advise people to book their preferred time slot early.”

Slots can be booked at on the Palace website: www.mansfield.gov.uk/palacetheatre/gaia.

This year’s Light Night was supported by Mansfield’s Towns Fund allocation from the Government, as part of a series of initiatives designed to position Mansfield as a destination, along with the paid entry tickets.

Partners in the event were: Mansfield Cultural Services, Mansfield BID and Cheeky Monkey Enterprises. Sponsors were: Matthews and Tannert, Inspire Culture and Trent Barton, along with eight shows being held at Mansfield Palace Theatre this year. For more information on scheduled shows, please visit the Palace website: www.mansfield.gov.uk/palacetheatre.

Other major Mansfield events in 2025 include:

Gaia: 19 to 27 April, Mansfield Palace TheatreThe Zone: 20 May to 31 May, including performances of Sound Board on 31 May, Oaktree estate (location tbc)

Mansfield Carnival: Saturday 21 June at the Market Place

Mini Police Fun Day: Saturday 26 July, Titchfield Park

One fest: Thursday 10 to Monday 14 July 2025, town centre.

Full Shebang: Saturday 6 September, town centre

Mansfield 10k: Sunday 14 September

Fire Garden: Friday 17 to Sunday 19 October, Titchfield Park.